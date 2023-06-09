BPCL Shines at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 with Five Prestigious Awards

Mumbai, June 09, 2023 – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading ‘Maharatna’ and Fortune Global 500 Company, has been recognized at the highly esteemed FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 by securing five coveted accolades. The awards were presented by Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Development, Government of India, at a grand ceremony held recently.

The FIPI Oil and Gas Awards are a testament to the industry’s remarkable achievements and serve as a platform to honor exemplary contributions. BPCL’s outstanding performance and dedication to excellence were recognized in multiple award categories, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and operational excellence.

The five awards received by BPCL include:

– Oil Marketing – Company of the Year: BPCL was recognized as the Oil Marketing Company of the Year for its exceptional performance in market expansion and both direct and retail sales. The award acknowledges BPCL’s customer-centric initiatives that have propelled its growth and success in the industry.

– Refinery of the Year (Capacity 9 MMTPA Plus): Kochi Refinery: Kochi Refinery, a unit of BPCL, was honored with the Refinery of the Year award in the category of refineries with a capacity of 9 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum) and above. This recognition is a testament to Kochi Refinery’s excellence in performance during the year.

– Refinery of the Year (Below Capacity 9 MMTPA): Bina Refinery: Bina Refinery, another unit of BPCL, received the Refinery of the Year award in the category of refineries with a capacity below 9 MMTPA. The accolade highlights Bina Refinery’s significant achievements in production, operational efficiencies, energy conservation, and adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards.

– Digitally Advanced Company of the Year (Special commendation): BPCL received special commendation for being a digitally advanced company. The recognition acknowledges the company’s successful and significant presence on social media, its excellence in customer service, and the successful launch of various digital campaigns.

– Innovator of the Year: Corporate Research & Development Citation for H2 Recovery from Refinery Off-gases Technology: BPCL’s Corporate Research & Development team was bestowed with the Innovator of the Year award for their groundbreaking work on H2 Recovery from Refinery Off-gases Technology. This prestigious recognition celebrates the team’s originality, usefulness, value, and potential for replication. Nitin Somkuwar, Manager (R&D), led the dynamic team that was instrumental in the success of this innovative technology.

Shri G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, “Recognition at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards are testament of our continuous pursuit for innovation, excellence, quality, and customer service. I am pleased to receive these awards, on behalf of the BPCL family, who have created industry benchmarks in performance, operational efficiencies, and marketing acumen, which are recognized by our customers, industry peers, regulators and government institutions.”

The FIPI Oil and Gas Awards honor leaders, innovators, and pioneers in the oil and gas industry, recognizing their exceptional contributions and achievements. The awards were evaluated by an esteemed Awards Committee comprising experts from the oil and gas sector.

BPCL’s exceptional performance at the FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 reinforces its standing as a dynamic and innovative organization in the energy sector. The company’s leadership, including Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) and Shri Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries), received the awards on behalf of the BPCL team. The distinguished presence of Shri P. S.Ravi, Shri Santosh Kumar, Shri D. V. Mamadapur, Shri S. Jena, Shri Chako Jose, Shri Abhay Bhandari, Shri S. Abbas Akhtar and Shri Ravikumar V., further exemplified the collective efforts and dedication of the entire BPCL team.