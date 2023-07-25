BPCL Unveils MAK ADJOL Banana: A Groundbreaking Adjuvant Enhancing Fungicide Efficacy in Banana Cultivation

Mumbai, July 25, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., a leading provider in the energy sector, through their MAK Lubricants division introduced a revolutionary product in Agri Spray segment with the launch of MAK ADJOL Banana, an adjuvant for the fungicides used in Banana cultivation, in association in National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB).

The launch programme, held at Theni on 22 July 2023, was graced by Mr. P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), Mr. Debashis Ganguli, Chief General Manager P&AD (Lubes), Mr. S. Kannan, Head (Lubes), South and Mr. Thangavelu, Principal Scientist, NRCB, in presence of a large gathering of Farmers and business partners.

Mr. P. Sudhahar, welcoming the dignitaries, thanked NRCB for supporting in trials of the product and helping in creating this product exclusively for Banana Farmers. He re-iterated BPCL’s commitment to the nation-building exercise whichever segment it may be. He also informed the participants about the recent launch of another similar product MAK ADJOL Tea for tea plantation.

Mr. Debashis Ganguli explained the benefits of the product asked the participants to make best use of it.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Thangavelu highlighted the issues faced by Banana farmers, particularly leaf-spot disease that has the potential to destroy the crop causing severe hardships to all the stakeholders involved. He appreciated BPCL’s efforts to collaborate with NRCB in finding a permanent solution to the problem. The product was tried out at various places with different climatic conditions before according to the NRCB’s recommendations.

MAK ADJOL Banana can be mixed with water in a ratio of 1:100 along with the recommended dosage of fungicides. The adjuvant improves penetration thru waxy cuticles, increases wetting & spreading of droplets, and reduces evaporation rates, thus drastically improving the efficacy of the fungicides used. It is bio-degradable, environmental friendly, non-phytotoxic, and fully safe to use.