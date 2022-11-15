BPCL wins 9 awards at the 16th Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India

Mumbai, November 15, 2022: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, bagged a total of 9 Excellence Awards for Corporate Collaterals at the 16th Global Communication Conclave organized by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Kolkata on 12th November 2022.

On behalf of the corporation Shri Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand), Debashis Naik, Head Retail (East), and Charu Yadav, General Manager (PR & Brand) received the awards.

BPCL was awarded for purpose-driven public relations and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism to communication and the manner in which BPCL leverages the power of both traditional and digital media to reach the relevant target audience.

The company received 9 awards under the categories – Public Relations, Business Campaigns, Use of Social Media & Campaigns, Annual Reports, Corporate Events, and Corporate Responsibility Campaign.

Earlier, S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) was bestowed with the coveted honor of being inducted into the PRCI ‘Hall of Fame’ – an illustrious league of “best of the best” industry professionals – for his exceptional contributions to the field of PR and leveraging its potential in innovative and pragmatic ways.

Shri VRK Gupta, Director of Finance, with an additional charge of C&MD and Director of HR, said, “At Bharat Petroleum, it is our solemn endeavor to leverage PR to communicate in a reliable and transparent manner. All our activities, offerings, and customer-centric solutions underpin our core purpose of “Energizing the Lives” of the people in various ways. With the energy landscape undergoing transformation, we have been engaging with the energy-engaged citizens and sharing our views, initiatives, and plans on energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives, and much more. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with the coveted ‘Hall of Fame award by a premier organization – the Public Relations Council of India. Thank you everyone for partnering with us in achieving this feat”.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (M), BPCL said, “Steadfastly anchored to the energy needs of the nation and aligned with global climate action, we have embarked upon an ambitious voyage of energy transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future. It is the solemn endeavor of our communication team to share vital information in the public domain, on our customer-centricity, network expanse, energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives, and much more, in a reliable and transparent manner. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with a flurry of awards by a premier organization – Public Relations Council of India.”

Shri S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand), who has been inducted in ‘Hall of Fame for his exceptional contributions to the development of the PR profession spoke after the event. “We are pleased to be recognized by PRCI for carefully crafting public relations and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism to the communication and the manner in which BPCL mingles with the world. We are at the cusp of a transformation that defines our future, as we metamorphose from a predominantly oil & gas company into an ‘energy’ company. Through our communication, we have developed the narrative unfolding our strategic vision for the future, evolving new-age energy solutions.”

The PRCI Annual Corporate Collateral Awards for Corporate Communications are presented annually to recognize talent and professional standards.

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is a pan-India Communication Exchange forum with a presence in 38 Indian cities and towns. This premier network connects PR, Media, Commercial and Public Service Advertising, Marcom, Academia in Communication, and students. PRCI provides Industry professionals an opportunity to serve their community by encouraging high ethical standards in their respective areas of work and is the first forum to offer accreditation to professionals in the stream.