BPTP Channel Partners Meet at Launch Event Fortuna

The leading realtor of NCR, BPTP held an event to celebrate the Launch of Fortuna, Plotted Development with its channel partners. More than 250 associates, partners, investors, and industry experts attended the event. Launch event ‘Fortuna’ was organized at Astaire Garden, Sector 70 A, Gurugram. Astaire Gardens is an exquisitely landscaped sprawling township spanning 102 Acres off SPR on the 60 metre wide road. Situated amidst BPTP Astaire Gardens, Fortuna is where modern living means lush nature within an unparalled master plan, creating a life big on infrastructure, lifestyle, nature and connectivity. A secured gated community, beautifully landscaped greens with over 2000 trees already planted and more than 500 families already residing in the township. An address that exceeds all expectations.

Mr. Rohit Mohan, Sr. Vice President Marketing of BPTP, said, “We aim to be the most respected real estate company. BPTP has established itself as one of the key players in the real estate industry. Our uncompromising integrity and years of experience in project development and management is unmatchable. Bringing the best of past years, we have already established ourselves as the pioneers of a lifestyle that allows luxury living at an affordable price. BPTP’s Astaire Gradens is the perfect example of an integrated luxury township in Gurugram.

Astaire Gardens at Sector 70 A is a luxurious township in Gurugram that enjoys excellent connectivity through NH-8, Sohna Road, and the Golf Course Extension Road. Well-connected via Golf Course Ext. Road (southern periphery road ), NH-8, and Sohna Road.