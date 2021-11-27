Bradley Angle, a Multi-Faceted Domestic Violence Agency, Announced That It is Now Able to Accept Cryptocurrency Donations

Bradley Angle opened its domestic violence shelter in 1975, becoming one of just a handful in the country and the first on the West Coast. While 75% of Bradley Angle’s budget comes from government funding, it needs to raise the rest from private foundations, businesses, and individuals. Now, it can accept cryptocurrency to fill this funding gap.

Cryptocurrency is rapidly growing in both its utility and as an investment. “The increase in crypto valuations and its adoption among the Millennial and Gen-Z crowds are some of the reasons for us to accept gifts in crypto,” said Executive Director Bri Condon. The IRS classifies cryptocurrency as a property asset for tax purposes. That means that crypto gains are taxed similarly to stocks or other investments. Donating appreciated cryptocurrency to a charity can partially offset or even eliminate capital gains taxes. Potential donors should of course consult their tax advisors to understand their unique situation.

“We want to make it simple and safe for donors to give crypto, so we partnered with The Giving Block,” added Development Director Marina Bhargava. The Giving Block is the leading crypto donation solution connecting trades and investors to non-profits, and actively promotes crypto philanthropy to make a positive impact in the world. Bradley Angle currently accepts over 50 cryptocurrencies. Donations to Bradley Angle can be made directly on its website.