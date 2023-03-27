Brakes India launches brake pads for luxury car range

March 2023: Designed with a unique abrasive film for higher performance, TVS Apache, a friction brand of Brakes India, launched Platinum brake pads for the luxury car range which have been designed for comfort and a pleasant driving experience. The brake pads cater to both front and rear requirements of premium vehicles.

Brakes India with over six decades of technology expertise in Brake systems, is a leading player in the passenger car friction market. “We are unveiling Platinum brake pads with advanced friction technology and expanding our range to cater to the premium segment. In the first phase, it is introduced for select luxury car models and the range will be expanded in the coming months,” said Sujit S Nayak, Vice President of Friction and Aftermarket Business, Brakes India.

Sujit further added that the brake pads are engineered for global specifications with premium formulation to deliver quiet and high-performance braking without compromising on life. The front brake pads are environmental friendly with premium copper free formulations to meet the global specifications and meeting the highest N compliance level as per SAE J2975.