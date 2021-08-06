Branch Personal Finance App rolls out upskilling initiative for its employees

India: India’s leading Personal finance app – Branch International has rolled out a one-of-a-kind BOLD Stipend program, as part of the upskilling initiative for its employees. As an employee-first company, Branch International is well aware of the importance of constantly enhancing the skills of its employees and leaders to equip them with the right skills for the future.

In these uncertain times, Branch International has decided to develop a program that enables its employees to upskill themselves and thus contribute to the individual growth of its employees. Accordingly, the company has constituted a Professional Development Budget. BOLD Stipend is a part of this development budget, and employees can use the same to attend any job-related seminars, conferences, and training programs. In some instances, employees can even apply for reimbursement under the BOLD Stipend for certification programs or assistance in paying tuition fees.

Under this program, every employee is eligible to get Rs.40000 per calendar year. The employee can use this fund to achieve their professional development goals. The immediate manager has complete discretion to approve any requests for professional development expenses for their subordinates.

More than 70 per cent of the employees at Branch International have taken advantage of it to polish their core skills or acquire new skills, including soft skills. The total stipend that is available to every employee is Rs 40,000 per calendar year. Branch International has been investing in building a future-ready workforce, focusing on upskilling and retraining talent. The company has already spent over Rs 10 Lakhs to enable its workforce to upskill themselves and gain new capabilities.

“Branch International has always invested in and promoted lifelong learning. Bold Stipend is one of the many ways through which we are promoting a culture of growth in our company. Radical reskilling is the need of the hour now, and we are encouraging all our employees to use this opportunity and enhance their skills. The core objective behind introducing initiatives such as this is to create pathways to higher-paying, more resilient careers to build a more equitable future,” said Ms Sucheta Mahapatra, MD India, Branch Personal Finance App

Founded in 2015, Branch International delivers world-class financial services to the mobile generation. The company has offices in San Francisco, Lagos, Nairobi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Branch is a global, socially conscious company that uses the power of data science and mobile technology to reduce the barriers of delivering financial services in emerging markets. With over 30 million downloads, 5 million customers and 25 million loans processed, Branch International has disbursed over $600 million in loans.