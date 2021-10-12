Brand Compares Indian Female Cricketers To Goddess Durga on Navratri Social Media Post

The festive season is back, and brands are celebrating it their way! Recently an online gaming app, AIO gave its followers a unique Navratri message through its graphic portrayal.

The brand used an image of an Indian female cricketer and compared her with the Goddess Durga. The message implies that ” There resides a goddess in every woman you come across.” With the rising crimes against women, AIO believes that putting across this msg amongst the audience will portray a stronger depiction of the women in the country.

By representing a female cricketer AIO wanted to give much-deserved appreciation to our female cricketers and took a small step to end the difference of preference amongst the people for the male and female cricketers.

Team AIO wanted to encourage people to support the women’s cricket matches as much as they do for the men’s cricket. As players across both genders struggle equally hard to crave a name for themselves and make the country proud.

Just like Goddess Durga Team AIO stands and supports feminine energy, positive,y, and power in all its forms.

The team at AIO brings all of us together on how we can do our part by safeguarding the national interests and respecting the freedom that we have. It stands by its affirming love for the country!

