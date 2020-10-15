Brand Factory unveils a memorable shopping experience for patrons, through its Biggest Budget Shopping Bonanza

Brand Factory – the ultimate destination for the latest fashion at smart prices; has announced the launch of ‘Brand Factory Biggest Budget Shopping Bonanza’, to add glitter and bring cheer in the lives of its patrons during the festive season. Tollywood diva & Big Boss Season 3 participant, Himaja Mallireddy, unveiled this season’s most amazing and memorable shopping experience, Brand Factory’s Biggest Budget Shopping Bonanza, today at Brand Factory, Begumpet. This festive offer is available for its customers at its 13 outlets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including ten stores in Hyderabad and one each at Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Speaking about the new collection paired with baffling offers, Himaja Mallireddy says, “The fresh and amazing collection at Brand Factory is extremely stylish and chic. The patterns, colours and the enormous variety have all awed me and would love to stack my wardrobe with them. The best part is there is a plethora of fashionable wear for everyone in the family, be it kids, women and men. I am sure of the new range making the auspicious occasions of Dasara and Deepavali pleasant and memorable. I use one outfit for a project and don’t use it again for another shooting, so I make lots of shopping.

The ethnic wear and western wear here is just amazing and I have availed the Brand Factory’s current offer of Buy 2 Get 3 fully and bought 25 outfits. The offer is so lucrative especially during this festive and wedding season, I don’t think anyone would miss it. I have signed up for two movies, Acharya and F3 and will be extremely busy once the shootings schedules begin ”.

Fashion-conscious customers have much to celebrate with trendy and fashionable clothing coming their way with never heard before deals to surprise them. Patrons can choose the outfits of their choice from a fresh festive collection of kurtas, kurtis, tops and skirts from popular ethnic brands of Nayan’s, Iktara, Imara, Morpankhand more.

There are stocks of latest trends of stripe checks, linen shirts, v-neck, chest print t-shirts, new wash, carrot fit jeans, club shorts and more from brands such as Lee Cooper, Buffalo, Bare Leisure, The Privilege Club, John Miller, Umbro etc. The wide choice of fashion wear cant get any better with the favourite brands of Zara, Jack & Jones, Hey, SBPRC, Indigo Nation, Scullers, Knighthood, Daniel Hechter, Recap, Colors, Blackberry, Arrow, Wrogn, Wrangler, Spykar, Pepe, Lee, Killer and Flying Machine amongst others.

The crazy deals suit the shoppers current mood of gaining the most while being cautious on spending, with offers of Buy 2 Get 3, the unimaginable Denim Exchange Offer, where one can exchange old denims for a new one unbelievable prices of Rs.999/- for MRP of up to Rs.2499/- and @ Rs.1199/- for MRP of Rs.2500 to Rs.3499/-, it just doesn’t get better than this. But wait…there’s more reason for Hyderabad to celebrate!

Get branded Kids wear starting at Rs.599/- only. There is more to grab with the special branded combo packs at affordable prices such as, Kurti + Legging starting @ Rs.999/-, Shirt + Trouser starting @ Rs.1499/- and Denim + T-Shirt starting @ Rs.1999/-. Shoppers are eligible for an additional 5% Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.

Mr. Suresh Sadhwani – CEO, Brand Factory says, “We are really excited to bring you this Biggest Budget Shopping Bonanzaof ‘Pay Less, Get More’ Festive Season Sale. It is our way of expressing our gratitude to our loyal patrons during these tough times, while ensuring they celebrate the festivities with the usual joy and fervour. The enhanced safety measures taken across our stores offer the much-needed reassurance to all our customers, because at Brand Factory we offer big discounts on shopping but absolutely no discount on safety!”