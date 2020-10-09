Brand Factory unveils the largest & hep Festive Collection!

Brand Factory has unveiled the largest and hep collection of top brands for its customers to flaunt the latest and the most fashionable style trends. Shopping has been made pleasurable with some truly irresistible offers which are easy on their wallet. Utmost care has been taken to ensure hygienic ambience, to make the overall experience unhindered and safe.

The exclusive range of chic and comfortable fashion wear includes stripe checks, linen shirts, v-neck, check print t-shirts, new wash, carrot fit jeans, club shorts and more from brands such as Lee Cooper, Buffalo, Bare Leisure, The Privilege Club, John Miller, Umbro etc. The variety is comprehensive with kurts-kurtis, tops & skirts from ethnic brands such as Nayan’s, Iktara, Imara, Morpankh & more. All the favourite brands such as Zara, Jack & Jones, Hey, SBPRC, Indigo Nation, Scullers, Knighthood, Daniel Hechter, Recap, Colors, Blackberry, Arrow, Wrogn, Wrangler, Spykar, Pepe, Lee, Killer and Flying Machine are part of the collection.

The mind-boggling offer of Buy 2 Get 3, makes shopping experience truly rewarding ahead of the festive season. In addition, there are a plethora of wallet-friendly offers like 5% instant discount with SBI Credit Card, Gift voucher worth Rs. 500/- on next shopping and No cost EMI options on credit cards from leading Banks.

Mr Suresh Sadhwani – CEO, Brand Factory says – “We are overwhelmed by the huge customer response received on The Biggest Fashion Unlock Sale, one of our biggest campaigns since the lockdown, timed perfectly with the festive season around the corner. And we are indeed happy to extend the sale on popular demand. We hope that maximum customers benefit from our exclusive offers during this unlock phase and shop happy and worry-free. The enhanced safety measures taken across our stores offer the much-needed reassurance to all our customers because at Brand Factory we offer big discounts on shopping but absolutely no discount on safety!”