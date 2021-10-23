Brand India CSR Conclave -2021 successfully concluded in New Delhi Today

Brand India, New Delhi organized the CSR Conclave -2021 on 22nd October from 12 pm through a Live Webinar. It was attended by more than 100 participants from the corporates.

CSR is presented as a comprehensive business strategy, arising mainly from performance considerations and stakeholder pressure.

The focus has shifted from the pre-decided planned framework of CSR to activities related to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (covid-19), which would reap indirect benefits from the operating segment in which companies operate.

It has become apparent that the focus has been somewhat one – sided in nature, with the bulk of attention going to the corporate processes, motives and outcomes of such efforts.

As important a CSR is for the community, it is equally valuable for a company. CSR activities can help forge a strong bond between employees and corporations, boost morale and help both employees and employers feel more connected with the world around them.

CSR IN TIMES OF COVID -19

Covid-19 has been considered a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), The contagious disease tremendously disrupted socio- economic circumstances of the planet.

Here comes the importance of CSR, which played a crucial role in the times of this pandemic, when people are trying their level best to get through the challenging times. To conclude we can say that the pandemic has directly or indirectly changed and impacted our lives.

The Theme of the event was: Corporate Social Responsibility – Practices in the Times of Covid 19. There were four topics that were discussed by the Experts in the field of CSR, viz. Environment & Waste Management, Disaster Management, Public Health Care, Preventive Health care & Livelihood. The Conclave had 8 speakers, those who were experts in the field of CSR. Ms. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, General Manager, Sustainability & Community Relations, Aditya Birla Group, Brig. Rajiv Williams, Corporate Head-CSR, Jindal Stainless Limited, Ms. Richa Pant, Advisor Strategic CSR, Mr. Brajesh Gupta, Sr. Program Leader, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, New Delhi, Dr.KK Upadhyay, Chairperson Centre for Sustainability and CSR, Birla Institute of Management Technology ( BIMTECH ), Mr. Adil Firoze, Independent Consultant, CSR and Sustainability, Mr. Vivek Prakash, Vice President, Jubilant Group appreciated the initiative, Ms. Shalini Goel Bhalla, Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy, ICCE ) Ms. Vanshika Sarah Simon, a student of Dallas Baptist University, Dallas and Mr. Santosh Daniel M, a student of St. Stephens, New Delhi were handling the social media platforms, event promotions, and registrations of the event. Mr. Sandeep Behera, Director – Branding and Promotions of Karunya, – Deemed to be University welcomed all the guests and speakers. The event was hosted by him also. Ms. Nidhi Simon, founder of Brand India appreciated the commendable work done by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation in times of covid 19.

The Brand India CSR Awards were given to Sterlite Technologies Limited as the Impactful CSR Leader Award for impacting 1.43 million lives till FY 20-21. The second award was given to 1 OAK Realcon, Lucknow as Best CSR Practice Award for doing commendable work during the Covid 19 times. Mr. Adil Firoze, Independent Consultant, CSR and Sustainability conceptualized the concept of the CSR Conclave-2021.

Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini of Aditya Birla Group said that she extends her heartfelt gratitude to the entire team of Brand India for their continuous efforts in Re-Imagining possibilities of CSR.

Mr. Adil Firoze, Independent Consultant CSR said from planned activities to unplanned activities in response to the pandemic. I call it agile CSR responding to continuous change.

Mr. Brajesh Gupta, Sr. Program Leader, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, New Delhi said Collaborations are the need of the hour to stand with families who lost their sole bread earners.

Ms. Richa Pant, Founder, Harmony Inc, sustainability and CSR advisory services said Developing livelihood programs for the vulnerable requires corporate to design programs keeping the beneficiary at the centre.

Prof KK Upadhyay, Chairperson of centre for sustainability and CSR (BIMTECH) summed up the entire event very well and Mr. Sandeep Behera gave the vote of thanks to the esteemed guests and participants.

Brand India applauds the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi in getting over 100 crore people vaccinated for Covid 19. It was a great effort and it makes us feel proud to be an Indian.