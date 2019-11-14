Brand Leadership and CSR Summit to be held in National Capital

New Delhi: Brand India to organize Brand Leadership and CSR Summit on November 16 at Modi Hall PHD Chamber of Commerce. The summit aims to bring together Influential Leaders, Policy Makers, Eminent CSR Practitioners and Key Stakeholders to create an unparalleled platform for exchange of dialogues. Besides, an award ceremony to be held for felicitating those who have done tremendous job in their field.

The event to be attended by Ms. Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly; Mr. Avtar Singh, Mayor North Delhi and Mr. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi Cabinet Minister- Social Welfare, SC & ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

This year the speakers panel comprises Prof. Ranjan Mohapatra, Chairman, Vision Group; Dr. K. K. Upadhyay, Former Head CSR, FCCI; Dr. Jatinder Singh, Senior Secretary – CSR, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Dr. Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President Wishes and Blessings; Mr. Ashish Sachdeva, Founder President Green Dream Foundation; Ms. Anjali Makhija, COO Sehgal Foundation and many more.

Speaking on the same Ms. Nidhi Robbins Simon, Founder Brand India said, “The Brand CSR Award is the most inclusive and diverse awards of its kind. It isn’t just about recognizing big business for responsible and sustainable practices. It is about rewarding change; building platforms to learn, share and progress ideas; and encouraging the development of engaged and ethical business practices.”

The event is an ideal platform for CSR professionals to discuss how organizations use CSR to integrate economic, environmental and social objectives with their operations and growth. Expert speakers/panelists will provide an in-depth analysis of contemporary CSR issues, trends, opportunities, challenges, standards and strategies.