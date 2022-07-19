Brand Refresh: The After-Story by Techwave

July 19th, 2022: Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions provider, celebrates its six-month transition into its refreshed identity today. With enduring dedication to quality, empathy, and relationships, Techwave has grown from an IT solutions company into a global powerhouse that fosters an inclusive culture and empowers its network of employees, clients, and partners to succeed.

As Techwave completes its six months of rebranding, it becomes a vital milestone in the journey of growth. It is time to relook at what rebranding actually change in the organisation. How does rebranding actually affect an organisation? In light of this, Mr. Damodar Gummadapu, Chairman, Techwave and Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave have answered some questions wrt developments after rebranding and how does a refresh add to the growth of the company.

Techwave has always believed in the power of evolution. For Techwave, rebranding acted like a wave of empowerment and excitement. This brand refresh led to a stronger employee-brand connection as it reflected Techwave as a young, friendly and nimble brand. Thus, employee engagement has been considerably increased. A cohesive and strong brand communication on all external platforms brought various conversation opportunity with clients, prospects, and partners. This union of ideas, and ideologies gifted us various awards such as Great Place to Work. After a successful brand refresh, Techwave has evolved into an innovative entity that embodies the infinite possibilities of a digitally powered future while maintaining its core values.