Brandberrys brings vibrant woven decor collection

New Delhi, April 27, 2022: Brandberrys, the elegant choice for exclusive and handpicked home décor, has come up with its new collection – Vibrant Woven Décor. The latest collection includes a wide range of woven products, which include Alder Woven baskets, Arbor Woven baskets, Bay Woven baskets, Elm Woven mini baskets, Grey Holly Woven baskets, Hazel cute woven baskets, Myrtle Woven baskets, Oak woven baskets, Plum Woven baskets with tassels, Pom Pom laundry baskets, and a series of handpicked cushion covers and internal décor.

The Brandberrys products are handpicked and handmade and maintain the exuberant medley of exclusivity and exquisiteness. Conceptualized and crafted with the aim to make the lively abodes explicitly artistic with a lasting impression, Brandberrys collections expanded quickly from just wall art to elegantly decorative tableware and other home décor artefacts.

The new collection, Woven Décor, is the perfect fit for a vibrant home. The woven baskets are available in multiple eye-soothing colours and are designed to give a home a pulchritudinous look and the vibrant feelings of fascinating living spaces.

Brandberrys’ Founder & CEO, Serene Goraya, commented that the products are specifically designed by skilled artists as per the taste of maven customers with the flare of elegance. “Our new collection of products, as our earlier signature products, effusively emanates the sublime luxury of indigenous creations of art, which will certainly make a home look artistically splendid. The woven baskets are handmade and carry the grandeur of an artist’s imagination,” she added.

The products of Brandberrys can be explored online through our website and can be made available at your doorstep.