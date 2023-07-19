Brandcasting CEO & Founder Prateek Chandani affirms how a company can be more profitable through effective public relations strategy and PR articles

With the growing grip of digital transformation all over the world, it had become extremely essential for companies to put forth their objectives, vision, and mission. Brandcasting, a 360-degree media solutions firm is strategically strengthening companies to build and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders such as customers, employees, and investors, as well as with strategic partners, members of the media, and industry leaders.

Helmed by Prateek Chandani, CEO & Founder, Brandcasting, the firm is sending the right messages to the right place and the right people, creating a stronger brand reputation for numerous companies from diverse sectors as well as eminent personalities. Brandcasting is developing monumental campaigns that help companies and individuals increase their credibility within the given industry, enhancing their overall reputation. This is often done through thought leadership pieces, influencer and media connections whether it be local, national or international level, and networking strategies, customized by the team.

Prateek Chandani stated, “We, at Brandcasting, ensure that the right message is specifically curated for companies and individuals to resonate with their target audience in impactful ways. We are not just a media solutions firm but a change-maker for companies and individuals, communicating the right message that shall reaffirm or echo their values and vision correctly. I am emphasizing on ‘right message’ because a PR strategy shall be the window for audiences to look into the company’s or an individual’s body of work. Publishing articles in newspapers which we call PR Articles is useful for founders and companies as it put their ongoing updates and their timely progress in public. Not only this PR articles also keep the Individual or company updated in media hence helping in remaining in the public eye if done on a regular basis and properly.”

With increasing awareness, consumers and audiences are being choosy when it comes to associating with a brand or a product. For instance, no one would like to befriend a bad neighbour. Similarly, no one would want to associate with a company or individual that doesn’t care to enhance its reputation or chooses to stay with an accusation. PR articles definitely act as a tool that can be used to overcome challenges that may threaten a company’s or an individual’s success. But, at times, it’s not even about cleaning the damage but it’s about letting people know that you exist. PR and PR Articles today is sort of proof of your work body that shall help you prosper and establish yourself as a leader in your domain.

Prateek further added, “Today, a PR story is an equivalent of gaining people’s trust. Without trust, there can never be any PR. The audiences establish trust in a brand due to the consistent delivery of values, ideas, and innovation. This trust serves the purpose of strengthening the overall value of a company or an individual. A community that trusts a company and what it stands for will also trust what the company has to offer. Effective PR strategies often lead to leveraging profitable opportunities.”

Brandcasting is a well-equipped platform that helps businesses and individuals leverage 360-degree media solutions at a very reasonable range. Brandcasting provides services like SEO, web designing, promotional videos and templates, Google my business, PR articles, graphic designing; end-to-end digital solutions at your fingertips.

