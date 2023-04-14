Brandix India Apparel City wins Apex India Green Leaf ‘Platinum’ Award for Sustainability

India, April 14, 2023: Brandix India Apparel City Private Limited (BIAC), one of the largest dedicated apparel and textile manufacturing parks in Asia has been conferred Platinum Award at the prestigious ‘Apex India Green Leaf Award for Sustainability’ for the year 2022. BIAC was awarded for its outstanding achievements and initiatives undertaken in the field of environmental sustainability.

On behalf of BIAC, Mr. Rasika Kodithuwakku, Head of Engineering and Dr. Mohini Rani Sabhavath, Sustainability Environmental Engineer received the award from Ms. Poonam Dhillon, Indian Actress & Politician, honourable retired Major General P.K. Saighal, Defence Expert of India & TEDx Speaker & Mr. Kuldeep Singh, Apex India Foundation President.

BIAC with its strong commitment towards environmental sustainability has been contributing towards a sustainable future. BIAC is a zero-landfill apparel park and the first industry in the state to have installed a Solar Sludge Drying Process unit that avoids landfill waste. Also, the Park has been harvesting rainwater to meet 30% of the Park’s annual water usage sustainably. With continuous investments in clean energy and efforts for power optimisation, the Park is aiming to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030.

Speaking about the Company’s efforts in sustainability, Mr Neil Rosayro, Country Head – Brandix India, said, “At Brandix, sustainability practices are focused on three major pillars – AIR, WATER and EARTH. Towards this end, the 1000-acre world-class Park has adopted best and innovative sustainable methods. These sustainable methods have been embedded into our day-to-day operations and are contributing towards a sustainable future. The Apex India Green Leaf Platinum Award stands testimony to our commitment towards environmental sustainability and we continue to explore new ways to be more sustainable.”