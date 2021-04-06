Brandmovers India partners with Ricela, launches “Ab Dil Ko Do Health ka Top-Up”

Mumbai, 06th April, 2021: Brandmovers India, the creative digital engagement partner for Ricela by A.P. Organics has launched a digital campaign – Ab Dil Ko Do Health ka Top-Up. The campaign went live as a witty film this week across social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram.

The film is a refreshing take on the rather serious subject of high cholesterol and stems from the insight that a poor lipid profile can send one into a stressful spiral of self-control where patients feel compelled to deprive themselves of experiences that fulfill and nourish their lives. The film creatively uses ‘blinkers’ as the manifestation of this fear that takes on a tunnel vision and restricts them from seeing the bright side of things.

The campaign aims at reassuring audiences that they no longer need to calculate every move in fear of a cholesterol spike and that Ricela Gamma Oryzanol is the effective, natural health top-up the heart needs to combat cholesterol and prevent it from forming.

Link to film – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ez4WYr6g6M

Talking about the current campaign, Dr. A.R. Sharma, Chairman of Ricela Group of Companies, said, “Our organization is committed to quality, excellence, and innovation. Today, we are the world’s largest producer of refined rice bran oil, and owing to numerous stabilization procedures, it has been possible to derive an array of health-promoting value-added products from rice bran itself, and this digital campaign is a step towards that direction.”

“Ricela by A.P. Organics wants consumers to live their life without risking their health by using our product which will help in preventing and curing abnormal cholesterol levels.” said Dr. Isha Vashisht, Vice President, A.P Organics, Limited. She went on to add that, “With the help of this digital film, we are hoping to start the conversation on cardiovascular health in a country where heart diseases are prevalent.”

She goes on to comment on the partnership, “We are thrilled to have collaborated with Brandmovers India for the crucial launch. Their team has not only done a splendid job in helping us translate our vision for a healthier India, but also ensured that we gain strong footing in the digital landscape. We are very excited about growing this brand together and partnering with Brandmovers for our digital transformation.”

Sharing his thoughts on this successful collaboration, Suvajyoti Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Brandmovers India, said, “We are glad to partner with A.P Organics to create awareness in consumers on the importance of preventing cholesterol and living a healthy life. Employing the power of social and digital media, we hope that this message helps Indians all over.”

I am most excited about the digital transformation journey we have embarked upon with Ricela, wherein a short span of time we have launched a new nutraceutical product and its communication strategy from the ground up, enabling their commerce on multiple eCommerce platforms and using data-led solutions and programmatic media to drive performance marketing for the brand”, he further added.