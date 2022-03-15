Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl by Dee DeTarsio, available now from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl by Dee DeTarsio. USA Today bestselling author, Jackie Bouchard says “Brandy, maybe you didn’t get to be a ‘good wife’ to that sea-faring boyfriend, but you do make a great book!” This delightfully entertaining novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

If you know The #1 hit song, Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl, was written and composed by Elliot Lurie and recorded by his band, Looking Glass, you know Brandy’s sailor loved the sea more than her. (The bastard.) Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl is historical fan fiction, written by award-winning author Dee DeTarsio, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 hit song. Brandy’s story doesn’t end when the music stops — her destiny is filled with adventure!

Barmaid Brandy seizes on a plan to become that good wife and escape her life of drudgery. A pregnancy would be just the thing to get him to marry her. When that doesn’t work, she crosses paths with Elliot, a nobleman in need of a wife and heir by his fast-approaching 30th birthday, or else his inheritance will go to his scheming cousin Clarence.

Once married, Elliot’s problems appear solved, and Brandy has a kind husband and a warm and comfy new home, even if it is full of Elliot’s odd band of friends. Everyone tries to get along and put up with Brandy’s strange cravings and profanity-laden drama, until they discover she was never really pregnant. When Elliot’s handsome best friend Beau shows up, Brandy promptly falls head over heels. She becomes pregnant, but will it be too late? Swearing she can live on love, Brandy dreams of running oﬀ with Beau, until she discovers a shocking secret about her husband and his best friend.

Brandy, You're A Fine Girl, 218 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-139-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers.

