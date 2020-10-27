BRATS- Campus to Corporate

BRATS is an initiative that brings Corporates to Campus with the aim of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience in the fields of engineering and marketing.

BRATS is a result of years of research work of Captain BRATS- Suresh Kumar Kurapaty and Navigator BRATS- Urvi Vira. They searched for the gaps in the Indian education system and Corporate requirements as a result BRATS was formed to provide a platform to fill this gap.

Suresh Kumar Kurapaty is a startup specialist with decades of industry experience and also the founder of TAVF-India’s first Integrated Marketing Communication Forum, connecting a large number of Brands and Venues.

Navigator BRATS- Urvi Vira herself has an experience of over a decade and is unparalleled skilled in marketing and strategy, also she was the curator of TAVF currently, she is always involved with students and corporates at BRATS.

The dynamic duo of “Mr. Suresh Kumar Kurapaty & Ms. Urvi Vira” did not stop at the success of TAVF and came up with BRATS. The path of building BRATS was not at all easy, what was meant to be an offline platform had to shift from offline mode to online mode when COVID happened, facing a drastic change. But the leadership and dedication of Captain and Navigator BRATS acted like pillars and made it a successful transition, keeping the growth curve positive and fast.

Right now, BRATS has been regularly conducting webinars with Industry Experts with the only motive to bridge the gap between campus to corporate. Other than webinars BRATS is having BRATS TALKS (an inter-college panel discussion by the students for the students)as well as Intra BRATS TALKS, where students from a college participate and put their views about the topics.

To add more value and exposure to real-time experience, recently BRATS also had a National Level CASE STUDY competition with SRM University, where students from all top tier management Institutes such as IIM’s participated. Navigator BRATS had a panel discussion with experienced Faculty from esteemed Institutes, KJ Somaiya, NMIMS, SP JAIN, etc.

BRATS focuses on bringing all the students, colleges, and corporates together in one place. Students associated with BRATS have been extremely satisfied with the results as well as the quality of content being delivered.

Captain & Navigator BRATS say that “There is still a very long way to go but the beginning has been a great hit and they hope to follow the same trajectory in future as well”

In a short duration of time with the right kind of content and programs, BRATS managed to find its way and Identity. Currently, BRATS is a family of over 20 campus ambassadors, and over 7000 students.