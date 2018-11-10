Brent crude Oil slips below $70 due to excess global supply

For the first time since April, the oil prices fell due to high global supply. The Benchmark Brent crude fell below $70 a barrel. The downfall in the price of the oil by around 18 per cent has made the investors worried about the impact on the economy.

The oil prices had touched four-year high in the month of October. This is the first time after a long gap, the oil prices slipped by around 18 per cent.

US contract was seen in red and the sentiments were bearish as the US light crude fell below $60 a barrel.