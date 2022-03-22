Brew Yourself a Glass of Immunity Boosting, Society Haldi Doodh Powered by the Wonder Spice Lakadong Haldi

March 2022, Mumbai: Premium tea-makers and a celebrated household name, Society Tea, has diversified its product range by introducing the much-awaited Immunity Boosting Beverage, Society Haldi Doodh.

Being the pioneer in their segment, Society Tea has adapted to innovative initiatives and ventured into the Dairy Category with the aim of manufacturing best quality products. With the introduction of Society Haldi Doodh their objective is to make their consumers adapt to a healthier lifestyle and build their immunity.

Bringing nature’s wealth for your health, the Society Haldi Doodh or as millennials call it, Turmeric Latte, Instant Premix, is packed with the rich flavor of the Lakadong Haldi, grown on the foothills of Jaintia hills, Meghalaya. Lakadong Haldi is also referred to as the World’s Best Haldi or Wonder spice having a higher curcumin content, strengthening its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties whilst giving the spice a bright yellow hue. Additionally, accompanying the Lakadong Haldi are spices like ginger powder, black pepper, cinnamon and Ajowan seed oil, all exhibiting immunity boosting characteristics.

Known for being rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, Haldi Doodh helps fight infections and boost our immunity, accelerating recovery and most of all cleansing our system being an exceptionally strong antioxidant.

Haldi is always Healthy! Take your first step towards Haldi Doodh and brew yourself a glass of healthy jaldi.