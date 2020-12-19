Bridal Lehengas – Dream of Every Bride

Marriage is a very important occasion in every woman’s life full of spirit, new hopes and dreams. To mark such an occasion, the attire should be great, and special. Every Young lady dreams of a bridal attire that will make her look like a princess.

The “Lehenga Choli Dupatta” is a typical North Indian three-piece attire worn by women across north India. For festivals, ceremonies, and weddings, specially tailored new attire is worn. On Lehenga Cholis either embroidery is done or beautiful traditional paintwork is done to make it look very attractive and special.

What kind of attire you should pick what colours depends a lot on the occasion and taste and choice of the bride. The original historic lehengas were made out of cotton and after some time they converted into royal fabrics such as silk on which a lot of embroidery work was done. The impact of Mughals can be seen reflected in the craftsmanship of Lehengas.

A typical Lehenga, Choli, Dupatta takes a minimum of 20-25 days depending on the type of cloth selected, the design, embroidery, etc. As with any other attire, Lehenga Cholis withstood the test of time and transformed themselves according to the time and taste of the brides. There are three main traditional styles: Sharara, Gharara, and Lacha. The Lehenga Style Saree is the latest Indian ethnic innovation.

Outstanding bridal lehenga designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anju Modi, and Manish Malhotra, etc, have also given a contemporary touch to Lehenga, Choli’s.

To celebrate any great occasion that would be a lifetime memory, a specially crafted Lehenga, Choli, Dupatta that reflects your style, and enhances your charm and beauty would be just perfect.

Beautifully crafted Lehenga Choli’s for a Beautiful ‘You’ go ahead and live your dream to be a princess because you are one.