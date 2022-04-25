Bridgestone India Launches its First Select Plus Concept Store in Karnataka

Bangalore, April 25, 2022: Bridgestone India, part of the Bridgestone group, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, today launched the state’s first walk-through educative tyre store that helps customer make an informed choice on tyre purchase and related services. Customers will be able to pick from a wide range of Bridgestone tyres, basis their requirements via a digital led experience featured at the store. The store also offers demonstrations to customer to understand the impact that each of the tyre services provides and helps customers get the best out of their tyre.

Tyres being the only point of contact between the vehicle and the road, play a crucial role in the overall safety of the driver. Bridgestone is therefore, committed to enabling customers have a safer on road experience.

The Select Plus concept store No160/5th Main Road, New BEL Road, addresses a long felt need of customers to have a better understanding of tyre selection and its maintenance Bridgestone also plans to introduce these stores in various cities in the country. With this launch Bridgestone has move a step forward on their aim to the digitise its dealership stores.

“The Select Plus Stores is a unique and educative concept that in the tyre and relates services category. We have always lead the change in the consumer experience with our products. Through this store, we also enable them to make a well-informed choice best suited to their requirements. We also want to enable our dealers to have more walk ins via this differentiated in store experience.” said Mr Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer., Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd while inaugurating the store.

Based on a digital platform the new Bridgestone Select+ store features digital led experience in choosing tyres, understanding various tyres and their relevance to the consumers’ driving needs. Tyre consultation is no longer limited to taking the best guess on tyre price, but helps consumer identify the most suitable choice depending on car tyre and driving conditions. The host of services that will be available at Bridgestone Select+ stores include Tyre advice and information on Bridgestone range of tyre products. Tyre selection consultation through a digital tyre selection desk, demonstration and understanding of tyre services. Their successful tyre services and service packages – Alignment, Balancing, Nitrogen, Rotation etc will continue to be available along with the touch and feel experience of various tyre patterns available from Bridgestone.