Brigade Foundation and Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce (BCIC) collaborate to set up “Brigade- BCIC Skill Development Academy”

Bengaluru 12 May 2022: Brigade Foundation, a ‘Not for Profit Trust’ of Brigade Group, and BCIC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up “Brigade-BCIC Skill Development Academy – a Centre of Excellence”, with state-of-the-art infrastructure on a 5 acres land parcel in Aerospace Park, Bangalore North.

Mr Jaishankar, Trustee, Brigade Foundation said, The Brigade Foundation was established in 2003 to make meaningful contribution to the society in the areas of Education, Health and Community Development. Having set up three well known ‘The Brigade Schools’; co-Founded the Indian Music Experience Museum; and in the process of setting up a 100 bed Hospital with the renowned St John’s Hospital, Brigade Foundation has now partnered with prominent industry body, BCIC, to set up Brigade- BCIC Skill Development Academy with focus in the fields of Construction, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, and Retail. The bulk of the 11 lakh skill workers shortage in Karnataka State are from these four sectors. The ‘Not-for-Profit’ initiative aims to make a positive contribution to the lives of unemployed and underemployed people, apart from meeting the needs of the sectors. Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Electronics, IT, BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Department was the Chief Guest at this virtual signing of the MoU.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan, said, “Best wishes to the Brigade Group for signing the MoU with BCIC for developing the Skill Development Center of Excellence. Skilling youth is an important focus for the Government of Karnataka. It empowers youth and supports entrepreneurship. Collaborations such as this go a long way in building Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mr Sekar KR, President, BCIC said, “BCIC thanks Brigade in fostering this new opportunity and pleased to be a knowledge partner to “Brigade-BCIC Skill Development Academy (BBSDA)”. BCIC with its diversified 880 plus member companies and rich experience of its corporate leaders would be able to contribute in a big way to the growth of industries in Karnataka to fully align with its theme “Namma Karnataka, Gateway to the future India” BCIC will provide all academic and knowledge support in the areas of Construction, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality and Manufacturing sectors. The BBSDA will provide opportunity to students, working professionals in upgrading their skills in the respective sectors. The idea is to create a center of excellence where training imparted translates to better skills and productivity for the industry sectors. This is a unique opportunity for Industry and Institutions to work together to create a more skilled workforce and gain more employment opportunities.”