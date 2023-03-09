Brigade Hospitality Digitally Empowers Deserving Women members of NGO Unnathi Creatives

Bengaluru, 09, March 2023: Brigade Hospitality celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 by supporting Unnathi Creative, an inclusive group working with individuals with special needs, moms of special needs children and women artisans who make customized, eco-friendly, and sustainable products like cloth bags, brown paper bags, hand painted trays and greeting cards. In an unique event, Brigade Hospitality launched the social media pages of Unnathi Creatives, in order to boost audience and reach, thereby opening new avenues of business for them. Brigade Hospitality will also conduct digital training sessions to sensitize members to the nuances of social media.

“This year, in keeping with the UNs theme of International Women’s Day, ‘DIGITALL’, we have showcased their eco-friendly, sustainable products in all our clubs, launched the social media pages of Unnathi Creatives and hosted a block printing session. Through this initiative, we aim to create a wider network for the members of Unnathi and their products.” Said Mr. Narendra Prabhu, GM The Woodrose Club “By giving our team members this digital thrust, Brigade Hospitality has not only put Unnathi Creatives and its members on the global stage but also created an opportunity of hope for women and individuals with special needs. We are thankful to the management for undertaking this initiative and assuring their full support to ensure that this initiative makes a difference in the lives of our members.” Said Usha, Founder, Unnathi Creatives.

Unnathi Creatives, also undertake block printing and stitching of customized apparel and bags for various occasions.