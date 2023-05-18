Bright Future partners with Cognizant Foundation’s Tech4All program

Bright Future partners with Cognizant Foundation’sTech4All program to ensure sustainable livelihoods for young women of marginalized communities in Pune

215 female aspirants registered in the first batch.

This is the 15th operational center of Bright Future I Pune with past 13+ years of its establishment

We run different programmes–Buniyaad, Bulandi & Badi Soch

Pune, Maharashtra: Bright Future with support from Cognizant Foundation inaugurated a new training center with more than 215 female aspirants registered in the first batch. The center will provide skills training to young women from marginalized communities in Pune under Cognizant Foundation’s Tech4All program to facilitate sustainable livelihoods. The program will be providing IT-based specialized training, career guidance and life skills support to help enhance confidence and obtain gainful employment leading to a better life.

Tech4All, launched in December 2021,is Cognizant Foundation’s flagship program designed to skill women as well as persons with disabilities for careers in technology and technology-enabled services.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the presence of Ms. Nisha Deshpande, Senior Director, Delivery Excellence and a member of Cognizant Foundation’s Pune Core Committee, and Mr. Kishor Palve, Founder & CEO, Bright Future.

The new center is situated at Yerwada, on Nagar Road, and easily accessible to the targeted communities. It is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and adheres to the highest standards of hygiene and safety, especially for the girls who will be trained in the center. This is the 15th operational center of Bright Future in India after the successful functioning of 14 centers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru in the past 13+ years of its establishment.

Mr. Kishor Palve, Founder & CEO, Bright Future, said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated teams of Cognizant Foundation and Bright Future, to the aspirants, their parents, and our community stakeholders for making this possible. It has always been our endeavor to reach more young people while ensuring sustainability for their livelihoods. Women empowerment is one of the major concerns of our country and I am proud that we are able to come together to address this persistent impediment. It is important that we, as conscious individuals, do whatever is necessary for the women, the youth, the community, and our society.”

He further added, “Such collaborative efforts by all the stakeholders will surely take us closer to our mission to ensure a world where the young people have the guidance to choose a better career. Lastly, I would also like to take a moment to thank our supporters –donor partners, employer partners and volunteers for their continued support along with our efforts to serve the youth and communities over the last 13 years.”

Ms. Rajashree Natarajan, CEO of Cognizant Foundation said,“Tech4All started with two partners in four states less than two years ago. Today, we have scaled to seven states and collaborated with nine partners for implementation. We are happy to see how the programme has expanded, creating opportunities for everyone to shine in this digital economy. We will continue to look for more opportunities to help improve lives, deploying the power of digital technology to create significant impact and deliver maximum value to underserved communities. We deeply thank our partners and look forward to our continued engagement with all our stakeholders –thought leaders, NGO partners, experts, and government authorities to accelerate the impact of our work.”