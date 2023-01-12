BrightCHAMPS leads the edtech charge in GSV’s 150 List of World’s Most Transformational Edtech Companies

India, January 12, 2023: For the second year in a row, BrightCHAMPS, a global live-learning platform that teaches next-gen life skills such as coding, financial literacy, communications, and robotics to kids from 6 to 16 years has featured in GSV Venture’s celebrated 150 List of the World’s Most Transformational Companies in digital learning.

BrightCHAMPS was chosen from over 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies from the world over.

Speaking of the announcement, BrightCHAMPS Founder and CEO, Ravi Bhushan, said, “We’re immensely proud to have made the GSV’s coveted 150 List again. Being recognised on a global platform such as this tells us that the world we envision – where each child, everywhere, is empowered with the life skills that can transform their future – is close to becoming a reality. We are determined to level the playing field for each child through crucial skills such as tech, coding, communications, financial know-how, robotics, AI, and STEM learning and thinking, and we’re delighted to have GSV Ventures’ support in this journey.”

The addition to the prestigious list comes on the back of several noteworthy laurels – BrightCHAMPS recently won the Business World EduTech Startup of The Year and Edtech CEO of The Year Awards, as well as topped KPMG-HSBC’s Emerging Giants of Asia Pacific list.

“We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling,” said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. “As we enter into what we call a ‘Brave New World,’ it is clear that you can’t use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future.”

The Goa-headquartered edtech company, through its four verticals – CodeCHAMPS (coding), RoboCHAMPS (robotics and AI), FinCHAMPS (financial literacy) and LingoCHAMPS (communications) is on a mission to make education and learning more accessible, inclusive and democratic for every kid worldwide, regardless of their financial, social, political and other constraints, using customised curriculums, AI-enabled adaptive learning solutions, AR/VR/XR technologies, metaverse-based competitions, quizzes and more.

To further its vision of creating a global curriculum that would meet the highest regulatory standards and one that is customisable to students’ unique learning needs, BrightCHAMPS has also recently set up an independent, self-regulatory Curriculum Advisory Board with industry stalwarts such as Gurcharan Das (management guru and bestselling author), Jack Buckley (VP, Roblox), Rajen Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO, Kyron Learning), Sreejit Chakrabarty (Director of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, GEMS Education), Julie Mercer (Principal, Nous Group) and Deborah Quazzo (Managing Partner, GSV Ventures). This has been a welcome move, especially given the lack of an oversight in content delivery and other practices in the sector.