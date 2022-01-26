Brightcom Group Puts Forth Strong Third Quarter Results, Declares 2:3 Bonus

Hyderabad, January 2022: The Board of Brightcom Group has met to take stock of third quarter earnings of the company. The Revenues have surged forward to Rs 2021 crore, up by 130.08 % leading to a higher Net Profit at Rs 371 crore, up by 167.99 %.

The overall performance was impressive owing to increased consumer usage of digital media and digital channels to conduct commerce across the world, post the pandemic. Filtering technologies across the industry have reached a steady-state, cutting down the spurious traffic, thereby contributing to higher eCPMs (effective Cost per Impression).

The company is excited to announce that in order to reward our shareholders further, we have declared an issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio 2:3, meaning for every three shares owned, two bonus shares will be issued. The move will not only improve liquidity but also unlock the value of the company.

The target Future Cashflows FCF for FY22 remains at Rs 250 cr, and as stated in earlier communication, is slated to reach Rs 500 cr by June quarter, 2022. Improving Free Cash generation is a key financial target for management.

UPDATE

• Brightcom’s focus is singularly on creating significant stakeholder value, and focus on improving Free Cash generation, and increasing Return on Equity (RoE). The company remains deeply committed to the highest standards of governance, accounting and transparency in our operations, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

• Brightcom is now a valuable part of the select group of MCM partners of Google.

• On Nov 1, 2021, at the Brightcom’s Ad Layout webinar, the Director, Inventory Quality, Joel Neutel, explained on how to make site compliant with most relevant revenue partners’ policies, balancing UX and monetization, and increase revenue through minor adjustments.

• On Dec 1, 2021, our team was at the Digiday Publishing Strategies London. to meet some of our publishers in person.

• Brightcom Video Player: We’ve created a customized engagement-based video player to meet in-stream and/or outstream needs, improve the user experience, and boost site revenue. This innovative solution features custom formats, a real-time reporting dashboard, simple and flexible integration, high-quality video content, and ongoing player optimization.

• Brightcom is a proud Prebid member. Prebid is considered as a single and unifying, open-source solution for Publishers and SSPs. Great industry initiative and we are a proud part of it.

• Signed Definitive Agreement to acquire Mediamint.

• We are making progress in the Audio Advertising M&A opportunity, which will add significantly to our capabilities and the financials in the coming quarters.

• Increased the management bandwidth by adding more senior management professionals: Peshwa Acharya (President, Group Strategy), Satish Cheeti (President, Brightcom Audio).

OUTLOOK

• The outlook for our sector remains extremely robust, with massive shift from traditional to digital advertising, aided by the pandemic.

• Newer phenomenon like Metaverse and augmented reality are acting as force multipliers to an already snowballing trend in favor of AdTech.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Brightcom will host a conference call on 29th January 2022, at 11 am Indian Standard Time to discuss the financial results. Call-in details will be available from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at: http://brightcomgroup.com/investors/ MEDIA CONTACT Ajay Ponna 040 67449910 ajay.ponna@brightcomgroup.com