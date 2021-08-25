Brighten Up your Ganesh Chaturthi with Eco-friendly Coloured Idols from My Pooja Box

New Delhi/Bengaluru : After the phenomenal response to the eco-friendly Rakhi this year, MyPoojaBox, the Indian one-stop shop for festive gifting, home décor and pooja essentials, is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the launch of its new collection of colourful eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The coloured eco-friendly Ganesh is a new addition to the non-coloured eco-friendly Ganesh collection, which they have been selling for the last 3 years. My Pooja Box has also come up with an exclusive range of Ganpati decorations this year. The Ganesh decoration items are unique. Customers now have an option to choose from floral backdrops, malas, dupattas, eco-friendly handmade diyas, puja aasan, pooja items, urlis, diya stands and a lot more to make their Ganesh Puja even more beautiful.

My Pooja Box specialises in making eco-friendly Ganpati idols, which come with a pack of plantable seeds. The idols are made of 100 per cent soil and clay and crafted by skilful local artisans. The idols, that come with a seed ball alongside, can be immersed in clay pots when the festivities are over. The seeds then sprout to life. These eco-friendly idols are completely dissolvable in water, hence, they don’t pollute the rivers or environment around. The idols come with a seed ball. After visarjan, devotees can use the water from the dissolved ganpati and plant the seeds in a planter. This way, you are blessed with the auspicious energy of Lord Ganesha in the form of a plant in your home. The eco-friendly coloured and non-coloured Ganesh idols will now be available in all sizes from 5 inches to 2 feet, starting at a price range of INR 399 to INR 1,00,000.

Ms Kaveri Sachdev, CEO, My Pooja Box, said ‘India is a land of festivals, and My Pooja box is on a mission to transform each festival of India into an eco-friendly one. As much as we enjoy celebrating the festival, we are also aware of the impact the immersion of Ganesh idols leaves on our environment. Eco-friendly Ganesh is a solution to the harmful effect that toxins have on the environment as a consequence of people immersing large idols in our holy rivers. With the recent launch of our eco-friendly products, we can give an environmentally friendly farewell to our beloved Ganapati Bappa. I hope that everyone adopts the concept of eco-friendly Ganesh. It will spread the message of conserving our environment. “

My Pooja Box has also launched its own ‘Ganesh Chalisa Book,’ which is available with both English and Hindi translations in one book for all its customers. For this year, a free Ganesh Chalisa is being shipped with all Eco-Friendly Ganesha orders this year.