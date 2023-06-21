Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch: Philips 242B9T available now in Egypt and Saudi Arabia

A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.



Cairo, Egypt. 21 June 2023: MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, today announced the availability of the new B Line LCD SmoothTouch monitor (242B9T) in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The Philips 242B9T 24” panel (23.8″/60.5 cm diagonal), 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution (Full HD) offering a brilliant interactive display. The Philips New B Line SmoothTouch is sturdier compared to other monitors thanks to the water and dust resistant touch screen. Along with that, the monitor is for flexible enough to be used anywhere and comes with an articulating stand to fit angle that suits you. These features offer simple and intuitive use across applications and greatly boosts up productivity.

SmoothTouch

The new Philips B Line LCD SmoothTouch monitors (242B9T) uses projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for a fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch-based applications and even bring your older applications to life from touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. You can also collaborate with colleagues interactively at a work or school environment to increase your productivity and efficiency.

Water and dust resistant

For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance that is designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, and are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture which both Philips 242B9T fully supports.

16:9 Full HD display

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired

with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartContrast

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, the contrast is adjusted and backlighting is fine-tuned to make it easier to use everyday office applications and decrease power consumption.

LowBlue Mode

Studies have shown that just like ultra-violet rays, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can also affect vision over time and can potentially cause eye damage. Developed with digital wellbeing in mind, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

SmartStand

Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the display. Its Z-type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enable you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards to make it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications if needed.

Connectivity Options and High-speed data transfer

Aside from support the traditional VGA input and the newer Display port input, the new Philips B Line LCD SmoothTouch monitors (242B9T) brings the power of HDMI that can deliver high-definition video and audio all in a single cable. This port also makes the monitor compatible with not just PCs, but with a variety of other AV sources as well. Users can also take advantage of the high-speed file transfer thanks to the USB 3.1 port.

The new Philips B Line LCD Smooth Touch Monitor 242B9T is available with our Channel partners: “El-Shrouk Advanced Solutions”, “Al Masria Office Solutions”, “United advanced systems”, “East Asia showrooms” and “ALHODA Domyat”in Egypt. “Midan Al sherra” and “Nojoom Al Raqia” in Saudi Arabia, also the product in available on amazon.sa. All Philips monitors comes with a standard 3-year warranty.