Brillio Earns 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification In India, Romania, And UK

Bangalore, 09 February 2023: Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced its Certification™ by Great Place to Work® in 2023, across India, Romania and UK. This marks the second win for India and has been joined for the first time by Romania and UK, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Brillio employees. This recognition is determined by employee’s perception of the work environment at Brillio, benchmarked against selected markers from the industry such as leadership, employee retention, diversity, and inclusion, focus on physical and psychological wellbeing etc.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. This year, 82% of Brillians regarded Brillio as a great place to work in India, UK & Romania.

“With more than 6000 Brillio employees, we’ve grown not only in numbers but also in organizational breadth, complexity, and diversity. Our focus has always been on our people who are driven by Brillio’s values and an insurgent spirit to shape our unique culture,” said Raj Mamodia, CEO and Founder of Brillio, “This recognition reflects our high-trust, high-performance culture and is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards making Brillio the Best place to work. It is a moment of immense prided for the culture that we have collectively created and makes us future ready as we continue to nurture our ethos of inclusion, embracing new ideas and innovative thinking.”

The Great Place To Work certification is based on a rigorous evaluation of an organization’s culture, policies, practices, and employee feedback. Brillio offers a host of benefits, resources, and well-being programs to support the employees throughout their journey. This recognizes Brillio’s commitment towards creating a positive, inclusive, and supportive work environment for everyone.