Brillio Positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Bengaluru, INDIA (October 11, 2022) – Brillio, a leading digital transformation partner, announced today its positioning as a Major Contender on Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group – which uses several subdimensions to measure each vendor’s impact created in the market and ability to deliver services successfully – selects providers based on their relative YoY improvement on the PEAK Matrix, among other parameters.

The report identifies and profiles 31 providers building life sciences and digital services technology that advances innovation, with each provider profile providing a comprehensive picture of its service focus, key Intellectual Property (IP) / solutions, domain investments, and case studies. The assessment is based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process for calendar year 2022, interactions with leading life sciences

service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the digital services market.