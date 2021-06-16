Brimming with energy and enthusiasm, Global Wellness Day at Fazlani Natures Nest was graced with film-industry personalities and prominent celebrities

Global Wellness Day (GWD) was celebrated on June 12 at Maharashtra’s leading wellness retreat Fazlani Natures Nest with vibrant, agile and fun events. The mix of wellness activities and online sessions were organised to help individuals and society both direct their thoughts about “How can I live a healthier and better life?”, lead them to the everyday of living well and raise awareness.

The event had several celebrities joining them to indulge in the wellness activities as well as spread awareness about this cause.

Ranging from sublime morning therapies, Zumba sessions by internationally certified instructors to misty morning trails, and self-care and mental-health care rituals, the day was packed with energy and enthusiasm. The day also addresses pandemic-related issues such as finding peace and wellness practices that can be followed to drive away the lockdown blues.

Besides their interactive and engaging events, the guests added a whole of buzz to the Global Wellness Day. Prominent film industry personalities such as Ali Mirza, Smita Thackeray, Ali Asgar, Jimmy Felix, Gurpreet Chadda graced the day with their presence. Adding to the pompous day were other celebrities such as Fitness Guru Mickkey Mehta, fashion designer Archana Kochhar, Miss India 2013 Simran Ahuja, Dr Rekha Chaudhari (Global Wellness Ambassador India), Dr Ali Irani (Professor of Sports Medicine) and many others.

Filled with collective energy, freshness and an air of healing, the day had wholesome and nutrition-balanced meals that gave a holistic touch to the event.

Global Wellness Day is an entirely not-for-profit day, a social project dedicated to living well. For raising awareness on the importance of holistic wellbeing, Fazlani Natures Nest had a day-long programme of events and activities lined up for their in-house guests, celebrities taking part in this international day, speakers, staff and delegates of Global Wellness Day.