Bring in Fathers Day with Mystic Valley

New Delhi: Fathers Day is right around the corner and while your father might not enjoy indulging in an elaborate skin and body-care routine, he will most certainly appreciate the holy grail of clean beauty essentials from Mystic Valley.

Cedarwood Forest & Rosemary Ravine – Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

350ml, INR 1399/-

A refreshing body lotion with the fresh and pure scent of a cedar forest. Moisturizing hand & body lotion provides long-lasting hydration that instantly replenishes, rebalances & softens skin. Fast-absorbing body lotion with nourishing Shea butter & Vitamin E is formulated to give skin long-lasting moisture. Infused with pure rosemary essential oil that keeps skin moisturised and promotes healthy skin collagen generation. Gentle enough for all skin types.

Cedarwood Forest & Mandarin Wilds – Moisturizing Natural Shower Gel

350ml, INR 1,125.00/-

A 100% natural body wash infused with pure grade essential oils. The perfect balance of Certified Organic Rosemary, Mandarin and Cedarwood will clear dead skin cells and rid toxins whilst moisturising and hydrating the skin, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Moonlit Sea Salt Mist – Exfoliating Salt Body Scrub

180gms, INR 1,050.00/-

The Dead Sea Salt Scrub is a resurfacing body scrub, which exfoliates, helping to reveal fresher looking skin. This mineral rich Dead Sea Salt scrub leaves skin soft and glowing. Unlike most scrubs that stay on the surface of your skin, it melts slightly as it gently exfoliates, infusing skin with minerals that support skin firmness and elasticity.