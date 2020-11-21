Bring out the writer in you with these apps

Gone are the days when the possibility of publishing and promoting your stories or poems was a tedious task. With the evolution of digital reading and writing platforms where publishers, authors or aspiring writers are getting a chance to showcase their work more openly with no constraints. With the ongoing pandemic situation when people are getting so much time to explore their hobbies while sitting home, publishing their writing on the these digital platforms and showcasing their writing to the world, works as a cherry on the cake. Here’s a list of five platforms where writers can publish their content.

Plop Stories – Plop Stories, a global interactive fiction entertainment platform based out of Mumbai. This Interactive fiction app is focusing on GenZ and the Millennials and disrupting the book reading and writing space with an unique format of consumption. It is a mobile-first company that creates immersive, interactive fiction in a unique, new fast-paced format targeted towards a young audience. The format takes the written word and infuses multiple multimedia elements like video, audio and role-playing mobile-based simulations to bring a very real, life-like experience to a smart-phone obsessed generation. Plop Stories being a pure-play platform, is also disrupting the writing space simultaneously by giving the writers an opportunity to pen down their stories with key elements like decision trees, gifs, simulations, etc. It was founded by Anushka Shetty (CEO) and Vineet Shetty.

YourQuote– YourQuote is a platform for sharing quotes, poems, and short stories pinned on a creative background. The platform had raised $1 Mn in Seed funding from IDG Ventures in 2017. The operator of original content and digital community platform intended to create the repository of original thought by making writers and performers feel comfortable to express themselves on their phones. The company’s platform facilitates people to post their original writings on beautiful wallpapers and claim their copyright on their quotes, enabling users to share what they feel, what they experience, in their own words and in a language they are most comfortable with.

Writco – Writco is multilingual social writing, publishing and discovery platform that connects readers & writers around the globe! Writco has a community which has the best talent, where you get explored to the best & exclusive content, where you can find trending stories, poems & quotes. Also, you can discover the various writers & learn from their writing, we also serve you with exclusive writco content written by our expert writers. Writco allows you to write in more than 25 categories & 11 languages where read can read as well as listen to stories and poems. The platform is owned by Atul Purohit, founder and CEO.

Wattpad- Wattpad is a social storytelling platform, where new voices write and share and readers connect with the stories they love. Wattpad connects a global community of millions of readers and writers through the power of story. Wattpad connects readers with many books that are being added to their ever-expanding library every minute of every day. You can also add books to your reading list and vote for books that you think are written in your favourite ones. It’s an absolutely engaging platform for readers and writers both!

Pratilipi – Bengaluru-based self-publishing Pratilipi is one of the best ebook-reading apps in India. It is also India’s largest digital platform for readers that allows them to read books, stories and other content in 12 Indian languages. There are over 15 lakh books, stories, articles, poems, novels, magazines and more on this app. Pratilipi claims it has 1.2 million readers and 26,000+ writers on its platform and more than 9.5 million content pieces are read every month on mobile and desktop. Its Android app has been downloaded more than one million times. In February, Pratilipi raised Series A funding of $4.3 million led by Omidyar Network.