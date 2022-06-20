Bringing Kerala to Visakhapatnam!

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is bringing Kerala, God’s own country to Visakhapatnam with the Kerala Food Festival launched on 17th June 2022. The subtle taste of Keralian food is known to satiate your taste buds. They are in a true sense soulful food and while you taste it, you fall in love with the dishes.

Savor the Keralian delicacies such as Syrian Chicken Cutlet, Koon Nirachathu, Crab Roast, Cheeme kizhi, Thalashery, Mutton Biryani, Kozhukattai and Elaneer Payasam.

You get all this and more only at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach. Come and join the Kerala Food Festival with your family and friends and make the most of the festival at the property.

Ellāvarkkuṁ Svāgataṁ!

Save the date: 17th June to 23rd June 2022

Time: 19:30 pm to 23:30 pm

Venue: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach