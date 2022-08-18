Bringing Kids In The Office: Things You Need To Know

Typical workplaces have become more exciting and open. More companies allow employees’ kids to stay in the office during office hours. It’s an opportunity that parents without nannies at home would grab.

It’s not new for some companies to be kid-friendly. Research suggests that having the little ones around brings positivity to the workplace. Some employees would love to see kids in the workplace and be fond of their cuteness.

This relieves employees’ stress and is also an excellent way to expose the kids to everyday situations their families face every day. It’s good to show them what their parents do at work. The curious kids will be enlightened by seeing their parent’s real job situations.

Bringing your kids to the office is alright as long as you have consulted the management about it.

Here are a few tips for you.

Ask Permission From Your Manager

Although you don’t intend to bring your child daily to the office, you must consult your manager and ask for permission. This is one way of respecting your superior and the whole workplace.

It’s best to consult your manager first to see if there will be no meetings, work travels, or urgent deadlines on that day. Everyone will be prepared if there are a few interruptions by a cute kid.

You have to consult your colleagues next. Surely if you’re already close with them, it won’t be a problem having your kid around.

Once agreed by your manager and colleagues, you must be able to answer these questions: How long does my kid stay in the office? Where should I be letting my kid sit?

Perhaps if you’re working on a construction site or a medical laboratory site, ask yourself these questions: Will there be hazards in the area that I should keep my kid away from? Are there chemicals that will harm my kid while staying in the office?

Don’t Give Burden To Colleagues

Don’t be a burden to them. Be careful not to give them the duties of being a parent. They’d be delighted to meet your little one but do not expect them to replace your duties.

An office is a working place. It’s where everyone has a lot to do. Do your best to fulfill your parental duties while you continue your job.

Decide How Long The Kid Stays

Kids have different temperaments, so consider this in planning the length of their stay. Is your kid an easy napper or one who’s likely to roam around? If your kid is okay with playing with their toys while letting you work for hours, that’d be better.

Once you determine how long your child stays, figure out when your child comes back from school. Some parents might need to regularly let their kids stay in the office because schools only last a few hours a day.

You’re lucky if your kid’s school is just near the office. It’s easier to pop in and out. But if it’s far, try to ask another parent who’d bring a child to work.

Plan The Visit

Some companies have “Bring Your Child to Work Day” to show girls and boys the idea of what their parents do at work. It’s also wholesome because of the goal for kids to see their future career possibilities.

This program has the most interactive elements. Employers can set up a table discussion, a workplace tour, or conduct hands-on workshops per department. It’s an enjoyable organized activity making each kid benefit from.

Free Yourself

There will be times your kid will feel uneasy. It’s only you who can make them comfortable. Be sure you’re free to attend to your child once they ask for your attention for an emergency matter.

Study your tasks in advance so you can free yourself up anytime. Check if there are meetings you can reschedule or afford to miss. Newborns and toddlers need constant monitoring, so choose a lighter load of work for a certain period.

Conclusion

It’s one good exercise to bring your kids to work, especially if there’s much they can learn from. Your child’s privilege is to meet good people, your boss, and your colleagues.

This way, they will have an idea of who you work with and what nature of work gives income to the family. Thus, it is a great way to open the kid’s minds if they want to pursue the same career in the future.