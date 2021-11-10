Bringing superheroes to indian homes: funskool india rolls out their warner brother’s edition of toys and puzzles

Funskool India Ltd., India’s leading toy manufacturer adds new games, toys, and puzzles to their product catalogue, ahead of the gifting season. The latest additions include superhero puzzles of famous DC characters and intriguing business board games for pre-schoolers and grade-schoolers.

The exclusive releases from Funskool brands like Handycrafts, Fundough, Play n Learn and Giggles are internationally acclaimed for being instrumental in the positive development of a child’s mental growth. Who better understands the need for ‘edutainment’ for kids today, than India’s largest domestic toy company, Funskool India, which brings to you an exciting and unique range of toys this festive season!

The Superhero Finger Painting and Justice League – Mould and Paint, creative products from Handycrafts provide kids with a great opportunity to learn about colours while also building their motor skills and creativity.

The DC Puzzle and Tom n Jerry Lemon Squash from Play n Learn are designed to help kids develop easy hand-eye coordination and enhance logical thinking. The popular characters from famous movies and favourite cartoons will enable children of all ages to relate and create moments of joy and laughter.

Introducing kids to the concept of fair trade, strategy, and negotiation, Funskool India also presents their latest business board game, Business – The Gold Quest, where the player can buy, sell, and trade Indian and overseas companies across a game board.

Kids can also enjoy their favourite cuisine and become an aspiring restaurateur expanding their empire through smart business by playing Funskool’ s Belly Battle.

Products Price Finger Painting – Superheroes 499 Justice League – Mould and Paint 499 DC Puzzle 249 Tom n Jerry Lemon Squash 249 Tom n Jerry Chase 499 Business Game – The Gold Quest 599 Belly Battle 599

Keep your little ones engaged and entertained throughout this festive season with the perfect toys and gifts from Funskool India’s latest collection!