Bringing the field in the classroom: Educating through a real-world connection

16 July 2020: While the future of higher education and perpetual learning is being reimagined through virtual technology, in particular in times of COVID, learning itself is evolving and adapting.

In the fast-paced and complex world, how we learn and teach in higher education is also being transformed. Students are seeking learning experiences that are more authentic and that connects them to the real world. Learning in real-time as research emerges offers several exciting possibilities for university students. It engages them directly and enables them to be a part of solving relevant and authentic problems, as well as can inspire future directions of research on emerging themes.

The IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University and LEAD at Krea University have collaborated in designing and delivering a learning experience for Ph.D. students interested in taking a deep dive in thinking through Financial Inclusion.

A combination of theoretical and practical concepts, exposure to real-world problems and solutions, and key discussions with leaders from various domains related to inclusive finance will provide the learning foundations for the course. The course will cover topics such as financial institutions, financial products and regulations, stakeholder ecosystem, behavioral economics, gender, and emerging trends in innovative finance such as fintech for the last mile.

The course will focus largely on the Indian context, however, will provide some insights from a global perspective. Real-world examples will be provided by LEAD at Krea University who will share their learnings and experiences from projects in the domain.