Bringing the Future to Life: STEM Metaverse to Host a Virtual Art Gallery for Indian Students encouraging them to Imagine Their Vision of India in the 2030s.

19th January 2023, New Delhi, India: STEM Metaverse, an ed-tech company that provides futuristic and innovative learning solutions for school students is all set to celebrate Indian Republic Day by organising an Art Competition for school students wherein shortlisted entries will be showcased in a Virtual Reality art gallery. These entries will be open for sale and the proceeds for each sale will enable children to avail of scholarships. The gallery will be open for everyone to view and buy paintings.

Young students, who are studying today, are soon going to be a part of the promising and futuristic workforce of India by 2030. This virtual art gallery is thus a one-of-a-kind art show that will feature a 360-degree experience and provide students with an opportunity to showcase their artwork on the topic ‘My Vision for India in the 2030s.’ The special initiative will be an excellent tool to understand the aspirations of country-wide young students for India they want to be a part of when they enter the workforce in the next decade.

STEM Metaverse is inviting schools to encourage their students to participate in the competition by logging into their NFT platform zoodle. in. Submissions will be welcomed from students all over India and can be in the form of drawings, paintings, pictures of murals and sculptures, digital art, etc. Amongst all submissions, 100 entries will be shortlisted to be showcased in the virtual gallery. The entries will be judged by Mr. Pratap Morey, a renowned contemporary artist who was also recently invited to design Facebook India’s Gurgaon office. Mr. Morey’s expertise in the field of art will provide valuable insights and feedback to the students. The last date for submissions is 26th January 2023 and results for this will be announced on 31st January 2023.

Speaking about the virtual art gallery competition, CEO & Co-founder of STEM Metaverse, Mrs. Ritika Kumar shares, “India is a diverse country that is growing rapidly. The students of today will play an integral role in shaping a futuristic India that we all wish to witness. As a part of the Indian Republic Day Celebration, We are excited to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their artwork and express their vision for India in the 2030s. This competition is an effort to bring alive the aspirations of the children and provide them with a platform to express themselves through our NFT platform.”

STEM Metaverse is committed to providing innovative learning solutions that engage and inspire students. This virtual art gallery is an example of the company’s efforts to provide students with a platform to express themselves and showcase their talents.