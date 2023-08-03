Bringing the magic of Indian weaves to the forefront of contemporary men’s luxury fashion

Jaipur, 3rd August 2023: In this era of evolving fashion trends every single day, as designers are going out and about to be inspired for the next big thing when it comes to redefining men’s contemporary fashion scape, Kalash Parnami, an independent fashion designer and brand visionary from the Pink City, has found his mettle in bringing the weaves and art of the country together in his designs to create an ensemble of affordable luxury clothing for the contemporary men.

Label Kalash Parnami is an independent fashion boutique based in the quaint city of Jaipur, helmed by the vivacious and colorful Kalash Parnami. Born and brought up in the city of the Royals, Kalash had been forever bedazzled by the beauty of the local weaves and the varied arts that define our country. From the infamous Kalamkari to the dignified Khadi stitches, from the charming Jaipur prints like Sanganeri and Bagru to the traditionaly rich Banarasi fabrics – his collections resonate and reflect the many hues of Indian weave art that has been generationally carried on, but are yet to make their mark on the contemporary fashion ethics. Kalash, thereafter through his gamur of seasonal collection for the men for different occassions ranging from casual to celebratory, has sought to blend the heritage of Indian looms with the modern day fashion trends to create a host of eclectic designs for the young and the young at heart.

In this endeavour to become a pioneer in the world of evolving men’s fashion, Label Kalash Parnami has collaborated and shared their social media mandate with Khyathi solutions. Spearheaded by the hospitality virtuoso Varun Mehrotra, Khyathi marketing solutions provides a host of possibilities for its clients in keeping with the needs for enhanced sales and marketing in today’s date including digital and social media marketing, campaign strategizing, visual content creation, revenue maximization, content marketing, and strategy and brand management amongst the others. Khyathi further works to propagate its clients toward brand building and management while ensuring a loyal customer base for them and assisting in their incremental revenues.

With Label Kalash Parnami, Khyathi shall be working to increase their brand presence and adding to the growth strategy of the name through varied media of communication.

With each of its new propositions, Khyathi strives to break through the mold and do the new. One can reach the company for the business association through the company website or call at 8003995275.