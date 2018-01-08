BSE Sensex closes at 34,352.79, Nifty 50 gains 64.75 points

Both stock markets ended in green today. BSE Sensex settled at a new closing peak of 34,352.79 points. The NSE Nifty 50 ended at 10,623.60 points. BSE Sensex and Nifty gained up 198.94 points (0.58%) and 64.75 points (0.61%) respectively. The speculations regarding the budget have driven the market.

In the intra-day trading BSE Sensex touched 34,385.67 points while, Nifty hit 10,631.20. Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs.581.43 crore, while domestic investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs. 243.13 crore last week.

Top five gainers of BSE Sensex were RAIN (461.35, +40.15, +9.53), IDFCBANK (63.35, +5.10, +8.76) JINDALSTEL (256.50, +17.20 +7.19), RCF (110.15, +6.80, +6.58) and BFUTILITIE (555.20, +34.25,+6.57).

Top five losers at BSE were IDEA (109.50, -6.15, -5.32), RELIGARE (65.65, -3.40, -4.92), BHARTIARTL (516.10, -23.90 -4.43), TTKPRESTIG (7956.45, -187.70 -2.30) and IL&FSTRANS (92.15 -2.00 -2.12).

Top five gaines of Nifty were COALINDIA (287.55, 3.16%), LUPIN (922.50, 2.48), INFY (1,035.20, 2.29), SUNPHARMA (591.50, 2.20) and IBULHSGFIN (1,223.15, 2.02).

Top five losers at Nifty were BHARTIARTL (516.00, -4.44), ONGC (197.05, -0.71), HCLTECH (896.15, -0.43), TATASTEEL (768.25, -0.32) and ASIANPAINT(1,182.05, -0.27).