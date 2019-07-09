Budget 2019- Are farmers benefited?

The dynamism of Budget 2019 cannot be ignored. It’s the ideology of a strong citizen and a strong nation worked really well. The fact that has been proved that Indian firms are wealth creators is empowering enough to generate more efforts in making our economy a big hit!

The budget consolidated the scheme for Innovation promotion, rural industry and entrepreneurship. ASPIRE mission includes 80 Livelihood Business Incubators (LBIs) and 20 Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) to be set up in 2019-20. The main aim is to provide skilled techniques to entrepreneurs in agro-rural industry sectors specifically. Private entrepreneurship to be supported in driving value-addition to farmers produce from the field and for those from allied activities.

Jyotiresver Singh, State President – BJP Kisan Morcha, Jharkhand highlighted that: ‘Under the provisions of budget 2019 farmers are encouraged more to be updated about the recent developments happening in the sector plus there are 10,000 new farmer producer organisations to be formed to increase the scale for farmers. The chief minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das has done a remarkable job by proposing that Rs 5,000 crore will be given to farmers within two/three months and dedicating all the policies to the poor villagers and the farmers’.

However, apart from them, Jharkhand is also doing well when it comes to the life of farmers, under Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, 5 lakh farmers were benefitted with Rs.2000 with an aim to strengthen the rural economy. With an introduction to Zero Budget Farming few local farmers are already being trained to be replicated in other states. There is a lack of land records hence farmers are deprived of the benefit of the schemes made by the government so all the farmers should get under the same umbrella of benefits.

‘Government is making policies to work with state governments to allow farmers to benefit from e-NAM (national agriculture market) to provide facilities for smooth marketing of their produce’ he further adds.