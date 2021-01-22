BUDGET 2021 EXPECTATIONS: Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School

“Education is one of the primary sectors in any country and there is a huge expectancy from Budget 2021 for reviving the sector after the Covid-induced challenges that the industry has faced this year. The pandemic has given us a clear picture of the great digital divide in our country. The underprivileged are at a disadvantage due to the lack of proper facilities to attend online classes. They do not have enough resource to afford digital education. Covid acted as an eye opener to reveal that India is yet not prepared for digital education and the Budget must mitigate these challenges. There are expectations of adding more budgetary measures to reform the education sector as was recommended in the NEP 2020. The education system requires higher investments to progress. The Union Budget of this year must prepare a financial scheme for the implementation of NEP and ensure adequate resources for expanding and strengthening the education system. NEP 2020 and COVID-19 made it prominent that this year K12 education sector needs more attention and priority from Government of India in the Budget of 2021. Allocating of 6% of the GDP towards Education would lead to a healthy start in the further progress to build a strong foundation. Opening FDI into education would be a good option as well. With schools around the country re-opening, the budget should also be allocated towards safety measures to ensure that the virus does not spread. The budget should also allot adequate resources to funds and scholarships to provide equal quality education among all students.” – Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School