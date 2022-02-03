Budget 2022-23: A Capex Bonanza

The 2022-23 Budget has somewhat successfully managed to balance fiscal retreat and support for economic recovery. The budget deserves a somewhat favourable verdict. It has a game plan premised on credible numbers. The fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent, prima facie, suggests that the FM has grabbed some much-needed fiscal space to nurture the nascent recovery and not been tempted to “over-consolidate”.

· Pump-Prime Keynesian style: The underlying macro-economic strategy behind this budget is one of pump-priming the economy through public investments, hoping that economic buoyancy would crowd in private sector capex. The aim is to kick-start the investment cycle with multiplier effects on employment and income in turn addressing fragile consumption growth and uneven recovery. Thus, instead of redistributive direct fiscal support, investment-led growth remains the government’s economic management mantra. This is reflected in a 35 per cent increase in capital expenditure outlay (at INR 7.5 lakh cr) and a large increase in financial support to states for investment plans in the coming fiscal (INR 1 lakh cr).

· Support for covid hit sectors: There are also some direct measures to address the worst affected sectors by the pandemic. The extension of the credit guarantee scheme (ECLGS– that gives a government back-stop to bank loans to the medium and small-scale sector) by a year and an increase in the guaranteed amount earmarked for the hospitality sector (INR 50,000 cr) is a welcome move.

· Atmanirbhar Bharat amidst global supply chain disruptions: The budget tilts further in the direction of self-reliance, offering tariff protection to capital goods that feed a range of sectors from coal mining to power to footwear, textiles, and food processing. This is accompanied by commitments of higher government procurement from local producers in areas like defence. This is important as inter-regional trade has been shrinking (apart from trade with China) since the Great Financial Crisis. Differences in the incidence of Covid and in containment strategies has further exposed the fragility of globalized supply chains. Increased localization (or self-reliance) might just emerge as a new paradigm for production. In this scenario, the case of unharnessed free trade and its presumed benefits perhaps need to be re-examined.

x