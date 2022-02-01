Budget 2022 quote: Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities

February 1, 2022 Rekha Nair Business 0
Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities
Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities

by Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities

The Budget is growth-inducing and does the heavy lifting by sharply increasing capital expenditure. The focus on boosting manufacturing as well as an underlined emphasis on areas such as startups, modern mobility and clean energy, shows the FM has prioritised long-term growth. Individual taxpayers may feel a bit disappointed with the lack of direct tax cuts but this Budget lays the ground for a multi-year growth boom. The FY23 fiscal deficit has come in higher than expectations. Let’s hope the interest rates and inflation do not remain high for long.”

See also  A New Age of Disruption is here: Digital Twin Pioneer Intangles enables 75% reduction in Breakdown Events by leveraging Predictive Analytics