Budget 2023 quote by Mr. GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group

“When India is the lone shining star in the world facing threats of recession, Ms Nirmala Sitaraman has delivered a perfectly focused growth-oriented budget with massive capital investment outlays @ 4.5% of GDP while staying on track with the fiscal deficit reduction plan.

What is remarkable is the holistic, sustainable and inclusive approach taken covering every element of infrastructure and capability building and making the best use of the world-class digital public infrastructure.

The budget clearly reflects PM Modi’s long-term vision for India and it aims to engage with and carry every section of society towards the goal of a self-reliant and strong India.” by Mr. GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group