Budget 2023 Quote by- Mr. Sanket Sheth, Founder & Managing Director of Elixia Tech Solutions Limited

“The aspects and outlook of the Budget’23 clearly demonstrate the country’s capability to reach an organized state of logistics in the coming years. The government’s intention to invest in the development of transportation infrastructure, promote SMEs & MSMEs, focus on rural development and boost EVs in the supply chain industry, will not only contribute to the growth of the logistics sector in the country but will also drive the LogTech technology companies in the long run.”- Mr. Sanket Sheth, Founder & Managing Director of Elixia Tech Solutions Limited.

–