Budget comments on restoring credit guarantee for NBFC’s | Sugmya Finance

The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme has been instrumental in extending microfinance to underserved segments and decreasing the credit gap. NBFCs are hopeful that the guarantee cover under the CGTMSE scheme will be restored to 75 percent since it was reduced to 50 percent earlier. In addition, more efficient guidelines are needed for the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as it plays a crucial role in preventing loans from slipping into non-performing assets (NPAs).