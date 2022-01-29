Budget Expectation: BioCatch

“The Indian Banking and Fintech Industry is in the midst of a huge digital revolution and the regulators have done a great job in coming up with new regulations like Video KYC etc to aid this. But with digitisation comes a huge threat of increase in cyber crimes. In the upcoming budget, we are expecting the government to allocate a budget and invest for building the cybersecurity infrastructure of the country. Simultaneously, additional incentives or SOPs for the BFSI Sector (in terms of taxation or otherwise) can be proposed to further promote and fuel this digital transformation, while keeping the security and privacy of consumers at priority.” Said, Vikram Gidwani, Country Head, BioCatch